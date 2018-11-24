Camden Property Trust (CPT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.30. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $202,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

