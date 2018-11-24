Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.52. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc-acquires-new-position-in-riverview-bancorp-inc-rvsb.html.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.