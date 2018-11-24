CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) Trading Up 15%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares were up 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 2,001,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,174% from the average daily volume of 157,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

