Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $141.10 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $141,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,195,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $189.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $188.94 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.46.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

