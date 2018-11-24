Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $74.93 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,443 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.46% of Essex Property Trust worth $74,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

In other news, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $84,591.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,512,131.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,626,398. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

