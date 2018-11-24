Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 43,200 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 807,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $87,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $3,739,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

