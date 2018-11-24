Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $108,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 323.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $168,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $177.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $145.10 and a 52-week high of $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $1,323,838.70. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 98,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,141,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,941 shares of company stock worth $12,375,100 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

