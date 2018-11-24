Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

