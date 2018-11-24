Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys New Holdings in Nexeo Solutions Inc (NXEO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Nexeo Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 323,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 261,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexeo Solutions stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nexeo Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $886.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

