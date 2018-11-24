Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 2,987 CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.44.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $356.78 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 2,987 CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-purchases-shares-of-2987-costar-group-inc-csgp.html.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.