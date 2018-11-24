Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 8,900 International Speedway Corp (ISCA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Speedway by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 25.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,459,000 after purchasing an additional 249,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 993,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Speedway alerts:

NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $43.19 on Friday. International Speedway Corp has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. International Speedway had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Speedway Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/capital-fund-management-s-a-purchases-shares-of-8900-international-speedway-corp-isca.html.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.