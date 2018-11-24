Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,707,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,506,000 after purchasing an additional 685,275 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,711,000 after purchasing an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,038,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,466,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Sandler O’Neill increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $101.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

