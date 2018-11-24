Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capitala Finance worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,919 shares during the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Capitala Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a current ratio of 18.16. Capitala Finance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/capitala-finance-corp-cpta-position-increased-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.