Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 17th” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/capreit-car-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-11-on-december-17th.html.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.