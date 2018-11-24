CarBlock (CAR) Price Hits $0.0019

CarBlock (CURRENCY:CAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. CarBlock has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $129,344.00 worth of CarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CarBlock has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One CarBlock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00125144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00195225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.92 or 0.08635694 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009188 BTC.

About CarBlock

CarBlock launched on June 28th, 2018. CarBlock’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. CarBlock’s official Twitter account is @CarBlock_io. CarBlock’s official website is www.carblock.io. The official message board for CarBlock is medium.com/carblock.

Buying and Selling CarBlock

CarBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CarBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

