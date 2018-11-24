Cashaa (CAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $122,014.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. Cashaa has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $122,014.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00124857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00194839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.08708105 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009146 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,222,738 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

