Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92,115 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 819.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.16.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $168.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/castleark-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.