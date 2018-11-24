Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter.

NYSE CEL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a PE ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cellcom Israel from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/cellcom-israel-cel-announces-earnings-results.html.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.