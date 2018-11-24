Cellcom Israel (CEL) Announces Earnings Results

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter.
NYSE CEL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a PE ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cellcom Israel from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
