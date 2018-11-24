Celsion (CLSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Cap M

Brookline Cap M restated their buy rating on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research note published on Tuesday.

CLSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celsion and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

CLSN stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 4,282.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsion will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.65% of Celsion worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

