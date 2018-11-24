Cenovus Energy (CVE) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Shares of CVE opened at C$9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.02 and a 12 month high of C$14.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.46%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

