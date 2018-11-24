Cenovus Energy (CVE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 0.76. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,955,000 after buying an additional 711,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 694,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 248,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,570,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.