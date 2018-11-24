Centene Corp (CNC) Position Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,847,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,661 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Centene by 47.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,346,000 after purchasing an additional 681,847 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $80,237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 557,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 1,058.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 383,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $94.69 and a 1-year high of $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. MED lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

