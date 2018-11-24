Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSFL. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

