CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) & Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Financial Comparison

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CENTRICA PLC/S and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRICA PLC/S 2 1 3 0 2.17 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CENTRICA PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and Ocean Power Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRICA PLC/S $36.11 billion 0.26 $429.17 million $0.65 10.18 Ocean Power Technologies $510,000.00 18.05 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

CENTRICA PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRICA PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies N/A -93.88% -73.13%

Dividends

CENTRICA PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ocean Power Technologies does not pay a dividend. CENTRICA PLC/S pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CENTRICA PLC/S has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 4.37, indicating that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CENTRICA PLC/S beats Ocean Power Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, and gas and kitchen appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and water heaters, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it is involved in the trade and optimization of energy activities; provision of vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides intermediary services, including claims handling and administration, as well as business, finance, and data management services; and offers sea freight water transport services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 25 million customers under the British Gas, Direct Energy, and Bord Gáis Energy brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

