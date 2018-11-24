Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

CNBKA stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $455.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.15 per share, for a total transaction of $32,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 641,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,673,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $135,975.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

