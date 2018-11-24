Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CNBKA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173. The stock has a market cap of $455.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.15 per share, with a total value of $32,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,673,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,839 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $135,975.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,149 shares of company stock worth $1,506,331. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $627,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

