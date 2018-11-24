Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce $590.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $595.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.95 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $478.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In other news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at $29,899,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,176. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 272.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.40. 242,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,795. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $96.70 and a 52-week high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

