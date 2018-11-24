Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,108,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

