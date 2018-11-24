Chesswood Group Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.25, a current ratio of 47.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.26. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$9.04 and a 52 week high of C$12.59.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director David Mitchell Aaron Obront sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.46, for a total value of C$36,134.00.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing  Canada segments. It offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.

