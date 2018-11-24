Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 95,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Roof Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 6.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 314,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

