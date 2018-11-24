China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sinopec’s natural gas business has immense potential for growth over the coming years. The company gives emphasis to building production capacity, improving operational organization and growing natural gas output. Sinopec’s large-scale discoveries, especially in the Tarim Basin, Yin’e Basin, southern Songliao Basin and Sichuan Basin, are highly appreciated. Moreover, increasing refinery throughput has been backing the company’s downstream businesses. Despite those positives, Sinopec failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings for third-quarter 2018, thanks to the rise in operating expenses. Moreover, increasing capital intensity of integrated energy player’s operations could hurt cashflow.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE SNP opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 93,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

