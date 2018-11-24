CHIPS (CHIPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, CHIPS has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. CHIPS has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $3.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.04675759 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.01198650 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000551 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS (CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

