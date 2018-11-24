CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,687,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after buying an additional 89,162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,585,000 after buying an additional 62,876 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,603,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after buying an additional 170,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,145,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

