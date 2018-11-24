CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,249,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 197,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 70.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 357,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $998.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

