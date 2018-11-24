CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Sunday, October 7th.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

