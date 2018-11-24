CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,626 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 79,361 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,819,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,234 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,726,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $33.56 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 503.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cann began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/cibc-world-markets-inc-has-10-15-million-stake-in-canopy-growth-corp-cgc.html.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.