CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $20,773,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $1,679,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $136.19 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $94.69 and a 12-month high of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, MED increased their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/cibc-world-markets-inc-has-11-87-million-holdings-in-centene-corp-cnc.html.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.