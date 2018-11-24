CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112,636 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after buying an additional 175,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,270,000 after buying an additional 165,048 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 657,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 343,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaller Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

