Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Receives $130.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.56.

XEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

NYSE XEC traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 320 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $26,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,739,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,639,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 49.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

