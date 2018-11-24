Cimarex Energy (XEC) Given In-Line Rating at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Williams Capital set a $129.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $124.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KLR Group restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.25.

NYSE:XEC opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,623,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $522,632,000 after buying an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,463,000 after buying an additional 3,381,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,230,000. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,061,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,567,000 after buying an additional 363,877 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,792,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

