Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cinemark by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.