Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earns Media Impact Rating of 2.40

Media stories about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.49.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

