Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s 9th Largest Position

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.49.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

