Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.54 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.49.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

