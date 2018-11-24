CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 388,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 259,581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,146,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,277,000 after buying an additional 202,373 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 102.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 128,650 shares during the period.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of CIT opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/cit-group-inc-cit-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.