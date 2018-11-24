Citigroup Inc (C) Position Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 120,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.51.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

