Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,971 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,444,000 after acquiring an additional 352,801 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 292,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.51.

NYSE:C opened at $61.75 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

