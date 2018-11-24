City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 10.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 11.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

Shares of NAC stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/city-of-london-investment-management-co-ltd-buys-new-position-in-nuveen-california-quality-muncpl-incmfnd-nac.html.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.