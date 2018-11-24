City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 49,651 BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKN opened at $13.10 on Friday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

There is no company description available for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal.

