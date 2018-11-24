City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 143.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 77,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 67,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

